Breaking beard: Frontline police must be clean-shaven at Alert Level 4

Frontline police have been told they must remain clean-shaven at Alert Level 4 or they will be deployed to “alternative duties”.

It follows advice from last year’s level 4 lockdown when newly-appointed Police Commissioner Andrew Coster asked frontline staff to shave off their facial hair.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that at Alert Level 4, frontline police officers are required to wear an N95 face mask as part of their PPE kit while on duty.

“Police PPE guidance to staff has remained consistent since the start of Covid-19 lockdowns in March 2020.

“Police guidance and policy regarding the requirement to be clean shaven is to ensure staff follow manufacturer's guidelines on how to ensure effectiveness when using the N95 mask.

“Being clean shaven ensures that a proper seal around the mouth and nose can be achieved. It is important if staff are provided the right PPE for deployment, then they are also provided the necessary guidance to keep them safe whilst wearing the PPE provided.

“As such, police with beards will not be undertaking frontline duties at this time and will be deployed to alternative duties. This includes staff who maintain their beard for religious or cultural reasons.

"A number of other staff have already chosen to remove their facial hair to ensure they are taking all possible safety precautions.”