Breakfast's Daniel bitterly disappointed after Matty McLean admits putting in the wrong code at self-service checkouts – 'Feel like I'm sitting opposite a thief'

Matty Mclean 

ONE News Reporter

One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.
Source: Breakfast

Economy

Matt McLean

A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.

Farmers who fought to save pregnant cows shocked at mass Mycoplasma bovis cull - 'I can't believe they would kill that many'

For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.

The proposals are part of a discussion paper on how to improve our national school leaving qualification.

Proposed changes to NCEA level one slammed by headmaster of top Auckland school - 'Working to the lowest common denominator'

Students would require half the number of credits with no exams.


The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

'Quietly talking to a number of players' - National Party working on new coalition partners after ACT's disappointing result in new poll

Simon Bridges told 1NEWS he's working on a new party to replace ACT, who will continue to have just one seat in Parliament according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.


 
