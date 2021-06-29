TODAY |

Breakfast reporter braves snow in freezing Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakfast’s Isaac Gunson braved the freezing temperatures of Christchurch this morning to deliver the latest news on the country’s polar blast. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Isaac Gunson braved freezing temperatures to bring viewers the news. Source: Breakfast

By 8am, after two hours on air, Isaac Gunson's thick jacket was peppered with snow. 

“I am OK,” he said from the city’s Port Hills. 

“It is very, very chilly up here.”

read more
Heavy snow, transport disruption, big waves as Antarctic blast hits NZ

But, he wasn’t the only one braving the conditions. Families were heading up the hills this morning, telling Gunson it was the first time their children had experienced snow.

At the end of his live cross, Breakfast newsreader Indira Stewart told a grinning Gunson it was “pointless” for her to tell him to stay warm. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Queenstown, Wanaka and Te Anau were among those facing a chilly and snowy morning. Source: Breakfast

“You have been out there all morning doing this. We do appreciate those updates, thank you very much Isaac,” she said. 

But, Gunson wasn't finished. By 9am, he'd found a new hobby - sledding.

"It is a single-use snow sled which can also be worn as a backpack," he said, holding up a piece of cardboard. 

"This is a mistake," he declared as he planted his torso onto the snow, barely moving.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Isaac Gunson’s sledding efforts were welcomed, although unsuccessful. Source: Breakfast

After experiencing snow, Gunson said he felt "like a proper Christchurch resident now".

His matching scarf and gloves also attracted the attention of host Jenny-May Clarkson, who thought they were hand-knitted.

"They're from the Warehouse!" Gunson said, to Clarkson's disappointment. 

MetService said cold air is currently blowing over Canterbury, and snow flurries can be expected along the region's east coast.

Snow is likely to be most severe in elevated areas such as Banks Peninsula and the hills above Kaikoura. Thunderstorms are also forecast for Banks Peninsula.

Temperatures in Christchurch will peak at a mere 4°C by this afternoon.

New Zealand
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Polar blast to drop temperatures dramatically around NZ
3
Freezing weather sees snow, ice coat Wellington roads
4
Heavy snow, transport disruption, big waves as Antarctic blast hits NZ
5
Breakfast reporter braves snow in freezing Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing June 29: New measures in trans-Tasman fight against Delta variant

Heavy snow, transport disruption, big waves as Antarctic blast hits NZ

Chinese embassy dismisses claims spies infiltrating NZ universities

Antarctic blast to send temperatures plummeting around NZ