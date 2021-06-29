Breakfast reporter braves snow in freezing Christchurch

Breakfast’s Isaac Gunson braved the freezing temperatures of Christchurch this morning to deliver the latest news on the country’s polar blast.

By 8am, after two hours on air, Isaac Gunson's thick jacket was peppered with snow.

“I am OK,” he said from the city’s Port Hills.

“It is very, very chilly up here.”

But, he wasn’t the only one braving the conditions. Families were heading up the hills this morning, telling Gunson it was the first time their children had experienced snow.

At the end of his live cross, Breakfast newsreader Indira Stewart told a grinning Gunson it was “pointless” for her to tell him to stay warm.

“You have been out there all morning doing this. We do appreciate those updates, thank you very much Isaac,” she said.

But, Gunson wasn't finished. By 9am, he'd found a new hobby - sledding.

"It is a single-use snow sled which can also be worn as a backpack," he said, holding up a piece of cardboard.

"This is a mistake," he declared as he planted his torso onto the snow, barely moving.

After experiencing snow, Gunson said he felt "like a proper Christchurch resident now".

His matching scarf and gloves also attracted the attention of host Jenny-May Clarkson, who thought they were hand-knitted.

"They're from the Warehouse!" Gunson said, to Clarkson's disappointment.

MetService said cold air is currently blowing over Canterbury, and snow flurries can be expected along the region's east coast.

Snow is likely to be most severe in elevated areas such as Banks Peninsula and the hills above Kaikoura. Thunderstorms are also forecast for Banks Peninsula.