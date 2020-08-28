Breakfast hosts moved to tears by 'grace, humility and power' of mosque attack victim's whānau

A story of peace, forgiveness and faith in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attack gunman's sentencing has moved the TVNZ1's Breakfast presenters to tears this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aya Al-Umari's brother Hussein was killed by the gunman on March 15 last year.

Appearing on the show today, Ms Al-Umari talked about her family's journey to forgiveness, and how the shooter had failed in his mission to divide the nation.

John Campbell praised Ms Al-Umari for sharing her story, and told her she was living her brother's legacy "so beautifully".

READ MORE 'You've failed' - Sister of Christchurch mosque attack victim says gunman strengthened her faith

"We send our love to you and your mum and your dad and your bro, of course. It's been wonderful having you on the tele with us this morning. Thank you and take care of yourself, Aya, you wonderful person."

Jenny-May Clarkson also thanked Ms Al-Umari and her family for "showing us a different way" through forgiveness.

READ MORE 'Absent of any empathy for your victims': Christchurch mosque killer will spend rest of life in prison

"So much grace, humility and power in the way that they stood, and in their mana," she said, her voice quavering with emotion.

"Our love is with you and thank you, Aya, and thank your mum for showing us a different way of looking at things."

Watch the entire interview in the video below.