Breakfast hosts lavish praise on Hamilton after being named NZ's most beautiful large city

Source:  1 NEWS

TVNZ's Breakfast presenters have lavished praise on Hamilton, in all its riverside glory, after last night being crowned New Zealand's most beautiful large city.

The Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards were announced last night. Source: Breakfast

The New Zealand Beautiful Awards also recognised Whanganui as the country's most beautiful small city.

"We're already fabulous, but I think people are very surprised when they come just how much we've got going on," Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said. "We're not finished yet."

TVNZ's Breakfast's John Campbell said the Tron has "always confounded my understanding, because they have this beautiful river - which is absolutely unique and it goes right through the heart of the city - and they kind of turn their backs on it."

"In the last few years, they've just been opening up a lot of this - and particularly along Victoria Street. Now there's just some really groovy stuff," he said.

Breakfast crew surprised as Hamilton named New Zealand’s most beautiful large city

Jenny-May Clarkson revealed she had spent 15 years in the city, having moved there after leaving school at 17.

"It was the big smoke, and I loved it. I loved Hamilton, I loved the people - and then I moved to Auckland, and went back to Hamilton and went, 'Oh, wow. Wow,'" she said.

Clarkson called on viewers living in Hamilton to share why they love their city.

"Let's have a morning celebrating Hamilton," Campbell said. "I don't think anyone's ever said that on the television before."

Hastings was named the supreme winner.

