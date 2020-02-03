Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson proudly shows her new 'wedding ring' tattoo - 'I feel privileged'

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson showed off her new tattoo on her hand and finger, which she will proudly wear in place of wedding ring.

She had a piece of work done yesterday by Morehu Te Tomo, and says it reflects her husband Dean, as well as her father.

“That is now my wedding ring, my husband and I got this done yesterday,” she told her colleagues.

“To be fair, a lot of motivation comes from the fact I lose rings. we both had green stone rings made from the same piece, and I broke it and lost it, and now I’ve been wearing $20 rings.

“To me it’s just symbolism, and says nothing about the connection between us.

“My husband’s in there, and there’s also some thoughts around my dad.”

The work was complimented by her fellow Breakfast crew, with Hayley Holt saying it was simply “beautiful”, while John Campbell said it was a “lovely, lovely piece of work”.