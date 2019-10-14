Breakfast host Hayley Holt proudly celebrates five years of sobriety

Hayley Holt, co-host of TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, says she is celebrating five years of sobriety today.

Holt, who has been open about her struggle against alcohol in recent years, said this morning on the show that many people had helped her along the way.

"Saying no to booze was the best decision I've ever made and I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the wonderful people in my life that have stuck by me when the going got tough - you know who you are," she said.

Last year, she opened up on TVNZ's mental health series The Inside Word, and spoke candidly about the series of events that led her to swear off alcohol.

In 2013, she failed an on-air drug test while presenting a radio show on More FM.

Angry that the stunt had been broadcast, she decided to get drunk one night, before hosting her early-morning radio show.

"I blamed [my] work… so I decided to get drunk and go on air, and show them just how resentful I was," Holt said at the time.

The fallout was highly publicised, and Holt said she sat in her house for about three days, "hiding from everything [while] drinking".

"That wasn’t the only rock bottom I'd had," she said.

"I'd had many, many, many times where I should have gone, 'Hey, let's look at your drinking'."

Her biggest wake-up call came after a decade of heavy drinking, she said.

"It took me watching my friend giving up drinking - and seeing the difference in her - that made me realise, 'Wow, this might be the answer'."

Holt got sober with the support of Alcoholics Anonymous and she chose to share her story in the hope of encouraging young people to reconsider their alcohol consumption.