Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin

The Breakfast show was in fits of laughter this morning as Indira Stewart aimlessly wandered off in front of the camera while live on air.

The co-host wandered off behind Melissa Stokes as she read out the news before realising the error of her ways. Source: Breakfast

She made it half way across the screen as Melissa Stokes read out the news bulletin before realising and quickly pivoting backwards.

Her co-hosts burst into laughter, poking fun at her mistake. 

"Normally I'd just ignore it, but it was quite like 'dumdy doo'," joked Stokes, thrown off by the faux pas.

Breakfast's Indira Stewart accidentally walks behind Melissa Stokes live on air. Source: Breakfast

John Campbell teased his co-star, proclaiming that while he'd found it hard to spot the cameras when first joining the team, he's yet to accidentally photo bomb anyone. 

"I have to say when I first started, I had no idea where the cameras were and what was going on." 

However, Matty McLean claimed he could compile a "five minute montage" of all the times Campbell has walked in front of the camera on air. 

