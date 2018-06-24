'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

A kapa haka performer who is challenging gender roles at competitions has seen a flood of support on social media.

On TVNZ1's Marae yesterday, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi was not for her.

"It's really difficult for me because I really want to stand as a tāne [man] and that's just me. I don't care if anyone disagrees or agrees with me, I just like being a tāne, that's just me."

Kerehitiana said she is "in a wahine [woman's] body, but I think like a man". She's the group's guitar player and performs wearing half women's and half men's costume.

It's a position her twin sister Terehia says she shouldn't have to be in, given allowances are made for men who want to perform as women.

"To me, it's why do boys get to perform as ladies and then there's no tikanga [custom] about women being a tāne?" Terehia said.

On 1 NEWS' Facebook page, some users showed their support for Kerehitiana.

Joëlle Morgan wrote: "You keep doing you hunny and break down those barriers, as a Māori woman myself I see no problem with it, kia kaha [be strong]. "

Judy Devine said, "I think she's amazing and hope for all wahine like her who want to haka like men get the chance. Kia kaha māhanga [twins], don't ever give up stay true to you. Super proud and support you and your whānau all the way."

Angela Rota said: "Beautiful kōrero [story]. #letherhaka."



Mary Edwards commented: "I wish you all the best in your journey and hope it all works out for you. Take care and stay strong. Mauri Ora."

Ripeka Isaacs wrote: "I think it's ka pai [good]. If a male is allowed to perform a female part, then why not?"