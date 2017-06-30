Break out the brolly: Rain on the way for Lions game, fog causing delays at Auckland airport

A spate of bad weather is rolling through this weekend, with fog already impacting flights at Auckland Airport and causing fans to brace for a night of less than ideal weather for the second Lions Test match.

The South Island is the first to see rain today, with a ridge of high pressure rolling through, bringing showers to the West Coast.

There is currently a heavy rain warning for Westland, Buller, Nelson and Mt Taranaki.

Fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport this morning at 9am, 14 domestic regional flights have been cancelled with a further 12 domestic regional flights delayed.

International flights have so far not been affected while four main trunk flights have been delayed.

Periods of rain are predicted to hit tomorrow, with heavy falls possible for the top of the North Island and parts of the South.

The Lions will have similar home conditions with temperatures about 10 degrees forecast for tomorrow evening's kick off at Westpac Stadium when they play the second Test against the All Blacks.