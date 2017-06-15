Brazilian woman who tried to smuggle $3.2m worth of cocaine into NZ jailed eight years

A Brazilian woman has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment after trying to smuggle $3.2 million worth of cocaine into New Zealand, in the Manukau District Court today.

A suitcase with fake bottoms lined with cocaine was attempted to be smuggled into New Zealand. Source: Supplied

Evelin Stemposki, 29, flew from Brazil via Chile, and arrived at Auckland Airport on April 2.

She told Customs she was starting a language course, but baggage x-rays discovered 4.6 kilograms of cocaine in false bottoms in her suitcases.

NZ Customs found cocaine hidden in false bottoms of this suitcase. Source: Supplied

Customs Investigations manager Bruce Berry said despite her elaborate cover-up story, the uncovering of drugs reflected the "vigilance and hard work" of the Custom officers who were involved in the screening.