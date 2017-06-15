Brazilian woman who tried to smuggle $3.2m worth of cocaine into NZ jailed eight years

Source:
A Brazilian woman has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment after trying to smuggle $3.2 million worth of cocaine into New Zealand, in the Manukau District Court today.
A suitcase with fake bottoms lined with cocaine was attempted to be smuggled into New Zealand.
Evelin Stemposki, 29, flew from Brazil via Chile, and arrived at Auckland Airport on April 2.
She told Customs she was starting a language course, but baggage x-rays discovered 4.6 kilograms of cocaine in false bottoms in her suitcases.
NZ Customs found cocaine hidden in false bottoms of this suitcase.
Customs Investigations manager Bruce Berry said despite her elaborate cover-up story, the uncovering of drugs reflected the "vigilance and hard work" of the Custom officers who were involved in the screening.
"Transnational criminal syndicates recruit drug couriers through various means, and have no concern for their wellbeing. These individuals end up bearing the brunt of the law," Mr Berry said.
