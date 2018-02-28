Brazilian man attempting to smuggle 3.4kg of cocaine into NZ jailed for seven years

A man who said he was broke and needed to pay for school agreed to smuggle 3.4kg of cocaine, worth up to $1.5 million, into New Zealand.

Joao Marcelo Albanez's suitcase. Source: New Zealand Customs

But Joao Marcelo Albanez's suitcase showed "inconsistencies", according to Customs, and the 39-year-old Brazilian national will now spend seven years and two months in jail after he was sentenced in court today.

Albanez attempted to smuggle the cocaine in through Auckland Airport, from Chile, on November 28. A search of his bag located a black plastic package of cocaine in a hidden compartment behind the base.

Although initially denying any knowledge, when formally interviewed he admitted to transporting the cocaine in exchange for money because he needed to fund his studies.

Customs manager passenger operations at Auckland Airport, Peter Lewis, says criminal syndicates might think Customs will not pay attention in holiday periods or at busier times, but this arrest proves that is not the case.

"This man will now spend time in jail and miss out on his education," Mr Lewis said.

"He will then carry a criminal conviction, which will limit future international travel and career opportunities - the consequences are never worth the risk."