Brazil expats plan protest in New Zealand as Amazon fires continue

The Brazilian expatriate community is planning a protest outside the Brazilian Embassy in Wellington today over the devastating Amazon rainforest fires. 

Organise Aotearoa (OA), a liberation and socialism movement, will be joining the rally in solidarity, and it is set to begin at 12.30pm.

Fire is burning through the Amazon rainforest at a rapid rate, with more than 41,000 fires in the region recorded this year, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement today, OA said in light of recent events in Brazil, "we repeat our demand that New Zealand end diplomatic relations with the Bolsonaro administration".

Michael Shellenberger, who has lived in the Amazon area, busted some inaccuracies for Seven Sharp. Source: Seven Sharp

In January, the organisation held an occupation at the Brazilian Embassy following the inauguration of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The group is concerned that his presidency would have disastrous consequences for the Amazon, and for indigenous people living there.

"Bolsonaro is a right-wing dictator who represents an existential threat to the wellbeing of our planet and the people living on it. New Zealand must cut all diplomatic ties with Brazil until his regime ends," OA spokesperson Kate McIntyre said.

Jacinda Ardern called it an "environmental issue that impacts on the entire world". Source: 1 NEWS
