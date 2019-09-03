Brazil expats demanding NZ end diplomatic relations with Bolsonaro administration as Amazon fires continue

The Brazilian expatriate community is planning a protest outside the Brazilian Embassy in Wellington today demanding that New Zealand end diplomatic relations with the Bolsonaro administration over the devastating Amazon rainforest fires.

Organise Aotearoa (OA), a liberation and socialism movement, will be joining the rally which is set to begin at 12.30pm.

Fire is burning through the Amazon rainforest at a rapid rate, with more than 41,000 fires in the region recorded this year, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement today OA said that in light of recent events in Brazil, "we repeat our demand that New Zealand end diplomatic relations with the Bolsonaro administration".

In January, the organisation held an occupation at the Brazilian Embassy following the inauguration of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The group was concerned that his presidency would have disastrous consequences for the Amazon, and for indigenous people living there.