Brazen robbers make off with over $3,000 worth of clothing in Raglan ram-raid

Burglars ram-raided a clothing store on the main street of Raglan this morning, driving off with over $3,000 worth of stock.

Raglan store which was ram-raided this morning. Source: New Zealand Police

The store on Bow Street was targeted at 3.45am today, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

After ramming a white car, either a Honda or Nissan into the store, two men wearing grey hoodies entered the store while one remained in the vehicle.

"They stole $3000 - $4000 worth of clothing," a police spokesperson said.

"Champion brand street wear and Adidas clothes and shoes were the brands taken, so please be on the look-out for these.

Raglan clothing store which was a target of a ram-raid. Source: New Zealand Police.

"If you live in the Waikato area and are offered these brands cheaply, please consider where they may have come from."

Those involved in the raid are yet to be found and police are urging anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.