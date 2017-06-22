 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Brave young Auckland woman fighting brain tumour wins outstanding achievement award

share

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

An Auckland woman living with a brain tumour has been recognised by the Government for dedicating her life to helping others.

Eilish Wilkes received the Minister of Health Youth Volunteer Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Eilish Wilkes received the Minister of Health Youth Volunteer Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Source: Youtube/ Attitude

This afternoon at a ceremony in Parliament, Eilish Wilkes received the Minister of Health Youth Volunteer Award for Outstanding Achievement.

The 20 year-old has spent the last 12 years volunteering for the Child Cancer Foundation, where she made and donated blankets to newly diagnosed families, and spoke publicly about her own experiences with cancer.

She also spent eight years delivering food to parents of kids at Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Miss Wilkes, who is now based in Taupo, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour when she was two years-old, which has left her legally blind and living with stroke-like migraine attacks.

She also has chronic fatigue and pain.

"I'd say I'm a very determined person. I push myself very, very hard to achieve the things I want to achieve and I wont let anything get in my way," Eilish Wilkes told 1 News.

"Just seeing the difference it (volunteering) makes in others lives, I guess it just gives me a huge, huge boost of satisfaction," she says.

Her father, Pat Wilkes, was also runner up for the Long Service Volunteer Award for his work with the Cancer Foundation over 16 years.

He became a volunteer in 2001 when Eilish was diagnosed with cancer.

"Even when she was feeling a bit off colour I’d say 'oh look sweet heart stay home' and she'd say 'no I'm coming, I want to do this'."

Mr Wilkes says his daughter is absolutely driven to volunteer.

Wellington Hospitals Volunteer Service was the overall winner of the 2017 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says their 450 volunteers committed time, energy and enthusiasm to the tune of around 12,000 hours last year to support patients who are often going through a difficult time.

"Last year alone they greeted about 30,000 patients and visitors, took them to their appointments, provided nearly 5,500 hours of support in the Emergency Department and produced 9,000 garments for babies, children and older people staying in hospital."

This week is National Volunteer Week.

Related

Ryan Boswell

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:33
1
The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.

Watch: 'I'm not worried about Steve - there's been enough trash talk!' Fed-up Gatland sick of mind games, ready to get into it

00:14
2
Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland


3

Claims Labour Party housed foreign students in 'sweatshop marae' to help with election campaign

01:25
4
The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".

Steve Hansen unfazed by Gatland's critique, compliments him instead: 'That's good feedback from Warren'

00:30
5
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

NZ to blame for all-in 'brawl': Mexican manager points finger at Kiwis as All Whites clash ends in spiteful fashion

00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

NZ to blame for all-in 'brawl': Mexican manager points finger at Kiwis as All Whites clash ends in spiteful fashion

Players from both sides came from all over the park as the "really rough and violent" encounter reached boiling point.

00:14
Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland

Northland has been hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

The PM couldn't remember talking with Mr Barclay about his staff dispute Tuesday, now he remembers specifically what he said to him.


00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in dying stages of Confederations Cup clash

The referee had to separate the sides as Mexico defeated NZ 2-1.

00:29
New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

All Whites captain Chris Wood scores classy goal as New Zealand are beaten 2-1 by Mexico at Confederations Cup

New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ