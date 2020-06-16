Brave toddler fighting cancer one of the first kids in NZ to be treated with cannabis and chemo

In a few months' time, New Zealanders will vote in a referendum over whether to legalise recreational cannabis.
Medicinal cannabis is already legal - sort of - although it's not readily available or affordable.
One of the first youngesters to be treated with cannabis therapy and conventional medicine is currently in Auckland's Starship Hospital.
Marae reporter Shilo Kino tells the story of little Ahurewa Rapira and her whānau, who, controversially to some, decided to include medicinal cannabis in her treatment for leukemia.