TODAY |

Brave Taupō students step in to stop man strangling their bus driver

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

Three Taupō school students have been praised for stepping in when a passenger started strangling their bus driver.

Taupō Nui A Tia College students Brandon Pakome, Tawhiri Ryan and Stacey Matangi regularly ride together on the bus. Two of them live in Turangi and one at Hatepe.

But a trip home one wintry afternoon will be forever etched in their memories.

As the bus carrying 35 people made its way, an adult passenger started strangling the driver.

One of the boys went up from their seats at the back of the bus to try to deescalate the situation.

He pulled the attacker back, and another then held him, while the first boy stood between the man and the driver.

The boys' reaction saved a bus full of passengers from a possible dangerous situation that could have cost lives. 

Their heroic actions did cost them a trip to the principal's office - but they weren't in trouble. 

"I was just so proud of these boys. They just did what was right at the right time," the principal said.

The boys have reenacted what they did on the bus that day for TVNZ1's Seven Sharp. Check it out in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The three students were on their way home from school when an adult passenger started strangling the bus driver. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Education
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying
2
The three students were on their way home from school when an adult passenger started strangling the bus driver.
Brave Taupō students step in to stop man strangling their bus driver
3
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
4
Mr Iti visited the South Auckland protest site with a message that "this is stolen property, so it needs to be given back".
Māori activist Tame Iti praises 'younger generation' occupying 'stolen property' at Ihumātao
5
Businessman Matt Blomfield, left, and blogger Cameron Slater.
Businessman defamed by Cameron Slater gets last laugh - buys Whale Oil website
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:03

'Make the right choice' - friends of Christchurch hit-and-run suspect urge him to surrender

Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying
07:38
Businessman Matt Blomfield, left, and blogger Cameron Slater.

Businessman defamed by Cameron Slater gets last laugh - buys Whale Oil website
00:53
Mr Iti visited the South Auckland protest site with a message that "this is stolen property, so it needs to be given back".

Māori activist Tame Iti praises 'younger generation' occupying 'stolen property' at Ihumātao