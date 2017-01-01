Brave souls welcome 2017 with midnight dip

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The New Year was celebrated with a quick swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.
Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.
Carrie Fisher's death has reportedly prompted the biggest personal accident insurance claim.
As 2016 draws to a close countries around the world are celebrating in their own unique way.
The Black Caps skipper told his partner to finish the game off, even though he'd miss out on his century.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More