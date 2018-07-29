Brave members of public chase down gun-wielding man after aggravated robbery of Auckland post shop

Jacinda Ardern has given an update, via a Facebook live video, ahead of her return to Parliament next week from maternity leave.

The Prime Minister can be seen rocking baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford's cradle as she talks about juggling motherhood with her busy work life running the country.

"We're all doing really well and have absolutely no routine to speak of and I can hear a chorus of parents laughing that you would ever have a routine with a five week old baby.

"Sunday is the day I go through all my papers for the week ahead, with the addition of multi-tasking and doing some rocking as I read papers," Ms Ardern said.

She also showed off a "beautiful hand knitted blanket" sent in as a gift from a member of the public for her newborn daughter.

Ms Ardern seems raring to go saying that the "first week back I will focus on getting straight back into it."