Brand new fully accessible disability bathroom unveiled in Hamilton

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Seven Sharp Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Professor Stephen Toope said the 76-year-old Hawking, who died at his home in Cambridge, England today will be missed all over the world.
Hawking was known for groundbreaking work on black-holes and popular best-selling book: A Brief History of Time.
His family has just released a statement confirming the news.
In a press conference today the Prime Minister said: "We are taking ownership of this issue".
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ