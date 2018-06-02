Brad the Bat-chelor - Endangered native bat found roosting on Auckland verandah

A rare bat found living in an Auckland verandah is being hailed as a win for pest control efforts.

The native long-tailed bat has been dubbed 'Brad the Bachelor' by the Auckland Council. Source: Auckland Council

The native long-tailed bat, dubbed 'Brad the Bachelor' by the Auckland Council, was found by Patumahoe residents settled into a corner between two beams.

The bats are about the size of a thumb and weigh the same as a couple of $2 coins (about 10g).

The species has the highest threat ranking of 'nationally critical', as a consequence of deforestation and predators such as cats and possums.

Long-tailed bats usually roost in trees with 10 to 50 other bats.

The council's senior biodiversity Adviser, Ben Paris, said the bats usually roosted in trees, and it was rare to find them living so close to humans.