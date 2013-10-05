Boys shoot BB gun towards dog and horse in Turangi

Police report two young males were caught shooting towards a dog and a horse with what looks to be a BB gun in Turangi today.

Source: 1 NEWS

One of the youths used threatening language when they were told to stop by the person who reported the incident to the police.

Police have since found the two males, confiscating a plastic toy gun from them.

The offender who used threatening language was let off with a warning and advised that he would be arrested if he offends again today.