From Boys to Men: Rites of Passage

Source:  TVNZ

When do you become a man? It’s one of the big questions we asked in the One for the Boys series. Turns out, there’s heaps of different answers and ways.

In this episode, we decided to do things a little differently and went to Raglan for Poutama Rites of Passage, a five-day ritual for young men immersed in Te Ao Māori. We follow Jack and Izak, both 14, on their journey.

They talk about the difficulties they’ve had with their own fathers, and how that impacts what being a man is for them. We also hear from other men at Poutama on their own experiences. 

One For The Boys is a documentary, article and photo series about masculinity in Aotearoa today. We look at what it means to be a man, and how and why that’s changing. See here for more from One For The Boys. 

Made with the support of NZ on Air.

Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website, renews.co.nz.

