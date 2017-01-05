 

Boy riding motorbike airlifted to hospital after collision with SUV

A young boy riding a motorbike was airlifted to hospital yesterday after colliding with an SUV on a farm road in the Coromandel Peninsula. 

An eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after his motorbike collided with an SUV on a country road in Colville.

An eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after his motorbike collided with an SUV on a country road in Colville.

Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

An eight-year-old was riding the child-sized motorbike on a farm road in Colville when he collided with the SUV after turning a corner.

A young boy was seriously injured after a child-sized motorbike collided with an SUV in Colville yesterday.

A young boy was seriously injured after a child-sized motorbike collided with an SUV in Colville yesterday.

Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Just after 5pm last night Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Whitianga crew airlifted the boy to Starship Hospital in serious condition, the Trust said.

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

