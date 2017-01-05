Boy riding motorbike airlifted to hospital after collision with SUV

Source:
A young boy riding a motorbike was airlifted to hospital yesterday after colliding with an SUV on a farm road in the Coromandel Peninsula.
An eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after his motorbike collided with an SUV on a country road in Colville.
Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
An eight-year-old was riding the child-sized motorbike on a farm road in Colville when he collided with the SUV after turning a corner.
A young boy was seriously injured after a child-sized motorbike collided with an SUV in Colville yesterday.
Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
Just after 5pm last night Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Whitianga crew airlifted the boy to Starship Hospital in serious condition, the Trust said.
Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news