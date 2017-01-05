Boy riding motorbike airlifted to hospital after collision with SUV

A young boy riding a motorbike was airlifted to hospital yesterday after colliding with an SUV on a farm road in the Coromandel Peninsula.

An eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after his motorbike collided with an SUV on a country road in Colville. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

An eight-year-old was riding the child-sized motorbike on a farm road in Colville when he collided with the SUV after turning a corner.

Just after 5pm last night Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Whitianga crew airlifted the boy to Starship Hospital in serious condition, the Trust said.