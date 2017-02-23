Boy racers warned against using public places as race tracks after Christchurch event

Police are warning against using public places as race tracks after officers descended on a boy-racer event in Christchurch last night.

Police say the event dubbed "Take back the Aves" on social media was attended by little more than 100 car racing enthusiasts.

Enforcement action was taken where offences were identified, Inspector Ashley Tabb of Canterbury Road Policing said today.

"Police have no tolerance for this type of behaviour and people who use public places as race-tracks. So think very carefully if you don’t want to lose your licence or your vehicle. Nobody likes anti-social road-users," Ms Tabb said.

"Police will continue to do everything we can to dampen down any illegal driving activity whenever and wherever we come across them." she said.

Ms Tabb said police understand that some young men and women, love their cars.

"They represent freedom, status and good times. But it can all go very wrong when their love affair with the car starts impinging on other people."