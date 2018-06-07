Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

The boy seriously injured in an accident involving a luggage conveyor belt at Auckland Airport yesterday is the son of All Black Vaea Fifita.

Auckland Airport (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks confirmed the news today in a tweet.

Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks say: "Vaea Fifita said: 'He had an operation on his arm and is doing okay. My partner and I would like to thank airport, emergency services and hospital staff for all their support".

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

After receiving first aid treatment the boy, Paula, who turns two this month, was taken with his mother to Middlemore Hospital.

An Aviation Security Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS yesterday an investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being reviewed to understand how the incident occurred.

"Our first concern is for the welfare of the wee boy and his mum. We have also advised WorkSafe NZ this afternoon, and have started our investigation to find out how this happened," says Auckland Airport general manager of operations Anna Cassels-Brown.