 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

The boy seriously injured in an accident involving a luggage conveyor belt at Auckland Airport yesterday is the son of All Black Vaea Fifita.

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Auckland Airport (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks confirmed the news today in a tweet.

The flanker will start for New Zealand in Paris.

Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks say: "Vaea Fifita said: 'He had an operation on his arm and is doing okay. My partner and I would like to thank airport, emergency services and hospital staff for all their support".

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

After receiving first aid treatment the boy, Paula, who turns two this month, was taken with his mother to Middlemore Hospital.

An Aviation Security Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS yesterday an investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being reviewed to understand how the incident occurred.

"Our first concern is for the welfare of the wee boy and his mum. We have also advised WorkSafe NZ this afternoon, and have started our investigation to find out how this happened," says Auckland Airport general manager of operations Anna Cassels-Brown.


Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


00:18
2
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

3
Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Boy, 5, dies after being stabbed in domestic incident in Sydney

4

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

5
A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

01:51
The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.

A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

"Most of the time they won't pay you and they'll just shout you a dinner. It's generally like pizza or something like that," one ex-staffer told 1 NEWS.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 