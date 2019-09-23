Boy in foster care failed by disability service, Health and Disability Commission finds

Disability service provider, IDEA Services have been found by the Health and Disability Commission to have neglected to provide a foster family with the support it needed to look after a disabled boy in their care.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding the provider was in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for the care provided to the boy between 2012 and 2015.

The child has been with the foster family full-time since 2005 when he was about two-years-old and has a number of complex medical conditions, including epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

Failure to provide necessary oversight and support to the boy’s foster parents, including training and regular home visits led to inappropriate care being given to him, the report found.

"The boy is a highly vulnerable individual who requires a significant amount of support and has extensive daily care needs. It was vital that the disability service provide appropriate oversight and support to the boy’s foster parents to ensure that appropriate care was being provided. In my opinion, the disability service failed to do so," Ms Wall said.

Issues with the care would have been identified earlier had the disability service carried out appropriate and regular monthly home visits, the report found.

Ms Wall also said that, when the boy’s parents complained about aspects of his care, the disability service’s management of the complaint did not comply with its own policy.

She concluded this reflected a culture of non-compliance within the disability service’s senior leadership team.

"Dealing with complaints effectively and meaningfully is an essential part of providing a quality healthcare service." Ms Wall said.

"It is my view that the disability service’s response to the parents’ complaint did not reflect a fair or proper investigation of the issues raised."

In response to recommendations from Ms Wall, the boy and his family received apologies from the disability service provider, individuals employed by them, and the foster parents.