Boy in critical condition after being struck by car in Whangarei

A nine-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Whangarei.

File photo Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene outside the shops on Otaika Road, Raumanga about 12.30pm.

The child has been taken to Whangarei Hospital.

Police have spoken to the driver of the vehicle and CCTV footage will be used as part of the Police Serious Crash Unit investigation.