Boy flown to hospital from Great Barrier Island after swallowing up to 50 pills

A two-year-old boy was flown to hospital from Great Barrier Island yesterday after swallowing up to 50 pills while left alone in a car.

The boy was left in the car for a short time at 7pm, and when his mother came back she noticed his mouth was "chalky", reports NZME.

She saw he had consumed Nurofen and Clonazepam, a drug used to treat anxiety, and estimated he had eaten around 50.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Source: Supplied

The boy was taken to Claris medical centre, where the doctor called the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and he was taken to Starship.

Paramedic Stefan Gabor said the boy was in good spirits considering the amount of drugs he was believed to have consumed.

"He was happy, he liked the flight. He was looking around sitting on mum's lap with his toys in his hands," he told The New Zealand Herald.