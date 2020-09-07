Boy with Down syndrome 'inconsolable' after theft of family's new pup in Auckland

A young boy with Down syndrome has been left broken-hearted after the suspected theft of his new puppy in Auckland.

Te Waitoa with his best friend Onyx - a grey American Staffordshire terrier. Source: Supplied

Kali-Lee Taylor said Onyx, a 14-week-old American Staffordshire terrier with blue eyes, had been taken from their property on Beach Road in Papakura some time in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said there was no way he could have escaped the property, and it was very secure, so an early-morning theft was the most likely scenario.

Her son Te Waitoa is now struggling without his new best friend.

"It's really sad," Taylor said.

"Our son is so distraught over it."

She said the family had only just started putting the dog outside at night, and that it was not the first time they'd had a dog stolen.

Taylor said they previously had a neopolitan bull mastiff that was "our kids' everything", but it had disappeared 18 months ago.

She had already asked neighbours whether they had seen anything or knew anything about the theft but had no information as yet.

Police had been informed and they were following up on a number of possible leads.

Onyx was a sought-after and expensive breed, Taylor said, and there was "no way we could ever replace him".

Family friend Lisa-May Wallace, who has a special needs son herself, has offered a cash reward for the safe return of the dog and posted online about it.

"The community's been amazing," Taylor said.

"It's gone viral all over New Zealand".

She said strangers had already been in touch offering to give the family another dog if Onyx could not be found.