Boy critically injured after coming off dirt bike in Northland

A boy has been critically injured after coming off his dirt bike in Northland this afternoon.
An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched after the boy suffered multiple injuries at a rural property near Kaiwaka at around 12.30pm, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said.
He has since been airlifted to Starship Hospital and received a blood transfusion while on-board from a doctor, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said.
Dirt bike accidents have been the most frequent farm-related incidents for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to attend in 2018, the spokesperson said.