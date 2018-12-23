TODAY |

Boy critically injured after coming off dirt bike in Northland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Accidents

A boy has been critically injured after coming off his dirt bike in Northland this afternoon.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched after the boy suffered multiple injuries at a rural property near Kaiwaka at around 12.30pm, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said.

He has since been airlifted to Starship Hospital and received a blood transfusion while on-board from a doctor, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said.

Dirt bike accidents have been the most frequent farm-related incidents for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to attend in 2018, the spokesperson said.

A boy was seriously injured after coming off his dirt bike in Kaiwaka, Northland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
