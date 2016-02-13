 

Boy critically hurt during incident at Auckland party

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after an incident at a party in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes last night.

Police were called to an address on Farringdon Street about 11.26pm after people spilled out on the street and there were reports of disorder.

St John Ambulance has confirmed they attended the situation and that a man had been treated.

Alcohol cans could be seen littering the street near the address this morning.

