Boy, 4, still fighting for life as South Auckland investigation continues into deaths of two adults

A four-year-old boy found at a Papatoetoe property yesterday is still fighting for his life in hospital this morning.

A large police team has spent the day in Papatoetoe, trying to piece together what happened in a quiet suburban street. Source: 1 NEWS

Police continue to investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found at the Sunnyside Crescent address yesterday morning, as the scene examination continues.

Post mortems are taking place for both people and police say they will not be identifying those who have died until the formal identification process has been completed.

Detective inspector Colin Higson from Counties Manukau Police says they acknowledge that this is a tragic incident that has shocked many people in the community.

A child was also critically injured during a “serious incident” at a Papatoetoe home. Source: 1 NEWS

“Police are supporting the families of those involved who are understandably devastated at what has occurred," said Mr Higson. 

He said police have spoken to a number of people as part of their inquiries.

“I want to reiterate that police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this event," he said. 

Police said in a statement yesterday that they found the body of a woman inside a bedroom and the body of a man in the garage.

The young boy was was also found in the bedroom with critical injuries. 

Yesterday, a neighbouring couple on Sunnyside Crescent told 1 NEWS they saw a boy with a deep cut to his face being carried to an ambulance around 10am.

The couple who don't want to be identified say they’re "totally shocked" by what’s happened.

