Boy, 4, injured in Papatoetoe incident in which parents died now in stable condition

A four-year-old boy who's been fighting for his life in hospital, since being found near his parents' bodies, is now in an improved condition.

Cordons around a property at Sunnyside Crescent, Papatoetoe. Source: rnz.co.nz

His mother, Sherine Nath, and father, Riki Nath, were found dead in a house in Sunnyside Crescent, Papatoetoe, on 30 December.

When their son was stretchered from the property to an ambulance, neighbours described him as looking pale and lifeless.

