Boy, 14, doesn't deny burning down Christchurch heritage building

A 14-year-old boy doesn’t deny burning down the heritage building Antonio Hall in Christchurch, but he is yet to enter a formal plea.

The boy, who has automatic name suppression, was arrested after the building in Riccarton was destroyed by fire in July. More than 50 firefighters battled the large blaze.

The boy was released on supported bail in the Christchurch Youth Court today ahead of a family group conference next month.

Judge Jane McMeeken last week issued a warrant for his arrest, once again, after he failed to appear in court.

The unoccupied Antonio Hall suffered extensive damage in Friday night's fire.
