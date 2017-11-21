Boy, 12, taken to hospital in critical condition after stolen vehicle crashes after fleeing police in Auckland rush hour

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a stolen vehicle he was in with four other young people fled from police and crashed into a stationary car in peak hour traffic in South Auckland this morning.

Police say the 12-year-old's injuries were not a result of the crash and his condition has since been downgraded to serious.

Senior Sergeant Peter Marriott, Counties Manukau district shift supervisor, says at about 8am police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that was acting suspiciously and believed it may have been linked to a series of burglaries overnight in the area.

The vehicle, which contained five people, failed to stop and fled from police who followed it for approximately 10 minutes, Mr Marriott said in a statement this afternoon.

The offending vehicle collided with a stationary car that was waiting in heavy peak hour traffic at the intersection of Redoubt Road and Goodwood Drive, Manukau.

"Thankfully no one was injured in the collision, however a 12-year-old occupant of the fleeing vehicle was taken to hospital in a critical condition which was not as a result of the crash. His condition has since been downgraded to serious," Mr Marriott said.

As the patient is a youth there are significant privacy restrictions around any further information regarding his condition, he added.

The ages of the occupants in the vehicle ranged from 12 to 17.

Police have charged a 16-year-old female with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and reckless driving.

Two 17-year-old females have been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.