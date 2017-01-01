 

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

A 12-year-old boy remains in a critical condition following a crash in Waikato yesterday.

Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.
The boy was in a car when it collided with a campervan just after 10.30am on Mangateparu Loop Road near Morrinsville.

Also in the car was a 13-year-old boy who was transferred from Waikato Hospital to Starship Hospital in Auckland, and a 19-year-old male who is in a serious but stable condition in the High Dependency Unit.

The road remains closed by the Te Aroha Paeroa turn off.

The road remains closed by the Te Aroha Paeroa turn off.

From the campervan a 59-year-old female is in a stable condition, Waikato District Health Board said in a statement.

"The other three that were taken to Waikato Hospital in the same accident have been discharged," said the health board.

The Tahuna-Morrinsville highway was closed around the intersection of Cameron Road for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

news

