Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

A 12-year-old boy remains in a critical condition following a crash in Waikato yesterday.

The boy was in a car when it collided with a campervan just after 10.30am on Mangateparu Loop Road near Morrinsville.

Also in the car was a 13-year-old boy who was transferred from Waikato Hospital to Starship Hospital in Auckland, and a 19-year-old male who is in a serious but stable condition in the High Dependency Unit.

The road remains closed by the Te Aroha Paeroa turn off.

From the campervan a 59-year-old female is in a stable condition, Waikato District Health Board said in a statement.

"The other three that were taken to Waikato Hospital in the same accident have been discharged," said the health board.

The Tahuna-Morrinsville highway was closed around the intersection of Cameron Road for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.