Boy, 11, in stable condition following crash involving MPI vehicle

An 11-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being struck during a car accident in Northland yesterday, says a spokesperson from the Auckland District Health Board.

The Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed yesterday that a MPI vehicle was involved in the accident, which happened near Ninety Mile Beach.

The boy was then airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland in a critical condition.

“Our immediate thoughts are with the boy, his family and friends at this time,” says Gary Orr, Acting Director of Compliance.

“We are also supporting our Fisheries Officer involved in the accident.”