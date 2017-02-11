Boy, 11, hospitalised after falling from 9m cliff

Source:
An 11-year old boy has been airlifted to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition, after falling from a nine metre cliff in Te Urewera National Park.
BayTrust Rescue Helicopter
Source: BayTrust Rescue Helicopter
The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter was called earlier this evening to retrieve the boy from Ruatahana.
With no cellphone reception in the National Park meaning family members had to carry him to the nearest house.
The boy was stabilised by paramedics, before being taken to hospital.
