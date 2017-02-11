Boy, 11, hospitalised after falling from 9m cliff

An 11-year old boy has been airlifted to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition, after falling from a nine metre cliff in Te Urewera National Park.

BayTrust Rescue Helicopter Source: BayTrust Rescue Helicopter

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter was called earlier this evening to retrieve the boy from Ruatahana.

With no cellphone reception in the National Park meaning family members had to carry him to the nearest house.