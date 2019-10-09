Boy, 10, prevents SH1 crash by taking control of car after nana loses consciousness behind the wheel

Counties Manukau Police are praising a 10-year-old boy who averted a crash on State Highway 1 when his nana nearly passed out while driving - and seeking a truck driver who also helped.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon, police said Ryan and his nana, Kathie, were heading north on SH1 between Meremere and Mercer when Kathie, who was driving, began to lose consciousness.

Ryan was in the front seat and, noticing his Nana's distress, he climbed over the centre console and tried to step on the brake pedal.

He managed to press it but couldn't get Kathie's foot off the accelerator, and began waving to other motorists to signal for help.

As the car drifted slowly closer to the crash barrier - and the Waikato River - Ryan managed to slow the car to a walking pace and jumped out.

He then waved down a passing truck driver, who stopped his truck and ran after the vehicle, eventually managing to bring it to a stop.

An ambulance was called, and after they arrived the truck driver left the scene.

Police said that Kathie is now recovering well, and that "Ryan's heroic effort helped to save his nana's life".