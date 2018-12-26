TODAY |

Boxing Day spending up on last year, with Kiwis shopping to the tune of nearly $140 million

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Economy

Retailers have got the holiday gift they were hoping for with Boxing Day spending surging by more than 11 per cent.

Figures from Paymark, which has a payment network covering more than three quarters of the country, show $139.5 million was spent on Wednesday.

At first glance that's not much more than the $139 million spent on Boxing Day last year.

But Paymark says the 11.2 per cent rise is because it normalises its results to account for retailers joining and leaving the network.

It’s strong growth, with the last Boxing Day increase from 2016 to 2017 coming in at 6.4 per cent.

There were two-and-a-half million electronic transactions yesterday.

Much of the growth was in Whanganui, where spending was up almost a quarter at 24.2 per cent.

Gisborne had 21.4 per cent growth, while Auckland and Northland notched just 8.8 per cent growth.

Boxing Day is of growing significance to what are known as core retailers, Paymark said.

Taking food and liquor retailers and hospitality outlets out of the equation, spending on the core retail sector was $72.8 million.

That makes it the fourth busiest day of the year for core retailers, passed only in the days before Christmas and it’s more than the $69.7 million spent on Black Friday.

Spending on fast food was up 23.3 per cent, while people spent up large at beauty and hairdressing outlets where spending was up 35.5% from Boxing Day last year.

Paymark says its figures show Boxing Day is still a day of rest for many people with the spending making up only 90 per cent of what’s spent on average on a Wednesday in November.

It says that indicates a big number of non-retail merchants which were either closed, or showing lower levels of activity.

1 NEWS was at Auckland's Sylvia Park yesterday where more than 70,000 people bustled through the Auckland mall.

Traffic also became clogged on the motorway north and south of the mall as people tried to get a rare park to get a Boxing Day bargain.

By Kim Baker Wilson

Auckland's Sylvia Park had over 35,000 people cram into the mall. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Elderly man charged over fatal shooting of his son on Christmas Day
2
Mission Bay, Auckland.
Dirty water raises health risks at 24 Auckland beaches
3
Photos: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth marry in intimate ceremony
4
His methods are attracting a lot of attention.
American dad plays cupid for his single sons while family holidays in NZ
5
Man breaks into property then tricks unsuspecting victim into giving him a ride home after being caught in the act
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police crime scene tape (file picture).

Woman seriously injured in stabbing outside South Auckland Pizza Hut
The US President has put on notice any nations looking to oppose the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

New leads on water theft in Taranaki

Remember Rover: Top tips for pet dogs this summer

Police attend 'unexplained' death in south Auckland