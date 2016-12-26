Boxing Day shoppers spend record amount

New Zealand Boxing Day shoppers have spent a record $152.7 million, according to a supplier of electronic payment terminals.

The spend was 1.9 per cent up on last year, according to Paymark, which says it supplies terminals accounting for 75 per cent of all payments in New Zealand.

Shoppers spent the most in Auckland and Northland at $63.8m with Wellington the next closest at $13.3m.

However, the biggest growth in spending this Boxing Day compared to last year was in Taranaki with a 7.3 per cent jump and the Bay of Plenty with a 5 per cent increase.

Spending on Christmas Eve reached $247.1m, but shoppers dipped deepest into their pockets on December 23 with $306.2 million transacted through the Paymark network.

The Boxing Day sales follow a period of strong spending growth before Christmas Day, Paymark says.