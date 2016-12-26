 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Boxing Day shoppers spend record amount

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand Boxing Day shoppers have spent a record $152.7 million, according to a supplier of electronic payment terminals. 

It’s pure madness at NZ’s biggest mall as people hunt for a bargain.
Source: 1 NEWS

The spend was 1.9 per cent up on last year, according to Paymark, which says it supplies terminals accounting for 75 per cent of all payments in New Zealand.

Shoppers spent the most in Auckland and Northland at $63.8m with Wellington the next closest at $13.3m.

The department store said it was expecting more than 14,000 customers through the doors.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, the biggest growth in spending this Boxing Day compared to last year was in Taranaki with a 7.3 per cent jump and the Bay of Plenty with a 5 per cent increase.

Spending on Christmas Eve reached $247.1m, but shoppers dipped deepest into their pockets on December 23 with $306.2 million transacted through the Paymark network.

The Boxing Day sales follow a period of strong spending growth before Christmas Day, Paymark says.

Total spending through its network in the 21 days ending December 24 was $4.449 billion.

Related

00:29
It’s pure madness at NZ’s biggest mall as people hunt for a bargain.

‘I’ve never seen it this packed’ – shoppers flood through Auckland’s Sylvia park for Boxing Day sales
00:23
The department store said it was expecting more than 14,000 customers through the doors.

Wellingtonians hit the Boxing Day sales in droves at David Jones

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

00:44
4
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

5
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

01:31
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Video: 'You hold the key to unlock our torture' - family of murdered Upper Hutt woman plea for help in catching killers

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

05:35
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Extended video: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland

The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

03:25
David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.

Year in Review: The world says goodbye to many famous faces

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael. We look back on those we lost in 2016.

01:06
People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

'A hand written note would be posted through his door inviting him to their event' - how locals got to know George Michael

People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ