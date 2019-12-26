Boxing Day races see dinosaurs and fashion take centre stage

The Boxing Day races at Ellerslie are famous for exciting fixtures and jaw dropping fashion, but this year prehistoric fashion paired with a race, minus the horses, took centre stage.
A group of people skipped the usual race day glad rags to throw on inflatable dinosaur costumes.
The t-rex race raised money for the Bowel Cancer Foundation Trust.
Organisers had hopes of 10,000 people attending today, spending around $1 million dollars on bets.
The Boxing Day races have been going for more than 160 years.