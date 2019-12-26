TODAY |

Boxing Day races see dinosaurs and fashion take centre stage

Source:  1 NEWS

The Boxing Day races at Ellerslie are famous for exciting fixtures and jaw dropping fashion, but this year prehistoric fashion paired with a race, minus the horses, took centre stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The prehistoric race raised money for the bowel cancer foundation trust. Source: 1 NEWS

A group of people skipped the usual race day glad rags to throw on inflatable dinosaur costumes.

The t-rex race raised money for the Bowel Cancer Foundation Trust.

Organisers had hopes of 10,000 people attending today, spending around $1 million dollars on bets.

The Boxing Day races have been going for more than 160 years.

