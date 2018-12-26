Boxing Day chaos as 35,000 Kiwis shop simultaneously at Auckland's Sylvia Park hunting for bargains

Boxing Day chaos has descended on Auckland's Sylvia Park as thousands of Kiwis line up for the annual post-Christmas bargains.

Shoppers can be seen walking shoulder-to-shoulder as they browse the items on offer at the popular south Auckland shopping centre.



Many bargain-hunters lined up early this morning as they waited for stores to open.

A spokesperson from Sylvia Park told 1 NEWS that the mall had around 35,000 people in it at lunchtime.



Traffic at the Mount Wellington interchange continues to be heavy in both directions, with "queues at both the northbound and southbound off-ramps", the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said on Twitter.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.





Meanwhile, Christchurch's Riccarton mall was also full of keen shoppers looking for a steal.