Boxer Shane Cameron named as latest Celebrity Treasure Island contestant

TVNZ1's Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean, the Bachelor star Lily McManus and rugby star Zac Guildford have been announced as contestants on the new series of TVNZ 2's Celebrity Treasure Island.

McLean was the first to announce he was a contestant, on TVNZ1's Breakfast on Tuesday.

Leaving for Fiji this weekend, McLean will follow in Breakfast host Hayley Holt's footsteps. Holt won the show in 2007.

"It's about being a pirate, it's about being sneaky - try and sneak whatever you can in," Holt advised her Breakfast buddy McLean.

Celebrity Treasure Island hosts Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel. Source: TVNZ

At the weekend, Survivor New Zealand host and Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm and ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel were named as the presenters of the show.

Yesterday former Shortland Street actor Karl Burnett, Sol3Mio singer Moses Mackay and media personality Sam Wallace were announced as taking part.

And today, boxer Shane Cameron, GC's Rosanna Arkle and Flava presenter Athena Angelou were added.

Each contestant is competing for $100,000 to go to their chosen charity.