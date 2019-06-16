TODAY |

Boxer Shane Cameron named as latest Celebrity Treasure Island contestant

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Television
Media

TVNZ1's Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean, the Bachelor star Lily McManus and rugby star Zac Guildford have been announced as contestants on the new series of TVNZ 2's Celebrity Treasure Island.

McLean was the first to announce he was a contestant, on TVNZ1's Breakfast on Tuesday.

Leaving for Fiji this weekend, McLean will follow in Breakfast host Hayley Holt's footsteps. Holt won the show in 2007.

"It's about being a pirate, it's about being sneaky - try and sneak whatever you can in," Holt advised her Breakfast buddy McLean.

Celebrity Treasure Island hosts Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel. Source: TVNZ

At the weekend, Survivor New Zealand host and Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm and ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel were named as the presenters of the show.

Yesterday former Shortland Street actor Karl Burnett, Sol3Mio singer Moses Mackay and media personality Sam Wallace were announced as taking part.  

And today, boxer Shane Cameron, GC's Rosanna Arkle and Flava presenter Athena Angelou were added. 

Each contestant is competing for $100,000 to go to their chosen charity. 

Celebrity Treasure Island will premiere on TVNZ 2 this winter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakfast weatherman has the chance to win $100k for his nominated charity, Rainbow Youth. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Television
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:06
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
2
Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win.
Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup
3
Co-author of Hit and Run, Jon Stevenson
Operation Burnham: Hit & Run author backtracks on key claim
4
No New Zealander has ever had a first year like she has.
Happy birthday, Neve! A look back at 'First Baby' Neve Ardern Gayford's first 12 months
5
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.
Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:37
Euthanasia campaigner Sean Davison is now accused of helping end the life of a doctor who became quadriplegic.

Kiwi man sentenced for assisted suicides of three disabled people in South Africa
04:49
Jeremy Wells decided to measure for himself and see how much $360 a week will get you.

Rooms smaller than a carpark? Seven Sharp looks at the future of city living in Auckland
03:31
At just 12 years of age, Jake Sousa is already aiming to make a difference for the less fortunate.

Young Kiwi innovator makes portable homeless shelter for school science fair project
02:00
No New Zealander has ever had a first year like she has.

Happy birthday, Neve! A look back at 'First Baby' Neve Ardern Gayford's first 12 months