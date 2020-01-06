TODAY |

Bows and arrows stolen from archery club on Auckland's North Shore

Breanna Barraclough, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Bows and arrows worth thousands of dollars are missing after a series of break-ins at an archery club on Auckland's North Shore.

Shore Archery Club in Auckland. Source: Supplied

The Shore Archery Club in Glenfield was broken into on both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, with a third attempted break-in a day later.

"We were storing bows and arrows ready to start up a school archery club at a local school which were stolen," club president Dennis Mroczkowski told 1 NEWS.

"We are still working through what else might have gone missing and the total may be anywhere between $4000 - 5000, maybe more."

Mr Mroczkowski says he "can't repeat" his reaction when they realised the specialised equipment was missing, wryly adding to "use your imagination".

As well as the bows and arrows, a weed-eater was also stolen, along with other items.

Mr Mroczkowski hopes the tightly knit archery community means the thieves will find it hard to on-sell the gear.

"Archery is a small sport in New Zealand so if everyone in the sport looks out for the gear and asks questions about where it was acquired, with invoices or receipts if gear's offered for sale, they will find it hard to sell on."

Mr Mroczkowski says they've ramped up security at the club after the thefts, with other preventative measures in place.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
