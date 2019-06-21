TODAY |

Bowel screening results could be misleading patients, some doctors say

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health

Doctors are concerned bowel screening patients are not getting enough information with their test results.

While it's the second highest cause of cancer-related death in New Zealand, bowel cancer can be treated successfully if detected early.

But some doctors say certain tests are oversimplified.

When a patient's stool sample is tested, they'll get a result of "positive" or "negative".

But some doctors argue that approach could be putting patients at risk.

"The test measures how much blood is in your motions. It's not uncommon to have a little bit, but it's about the volume that's in there that matters. And it's about whether you reach a certain threshold, which will indicate that you need a colonoscopy," said Phil Bagshaw, a general surgeon.

Authors of a letter published in the New Zealand Medical Journal want patients to know exactly how much blood per milligram there is in their sample, particularly if there's a family history of bowel cancer.

They say patients might assume a "negative" result means there's no evidence of blood, which could be misleading.

"It's about patients' rights and it's about the fact that they have a right to know their results. Doctors have no right to keep anything from patients. They own the results so if the patient wants the results they're entitled to have them," Mr Bagshaw said.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand medical advisor Professor Frank Frizelle said: "It's going to create a large grey zone, which is an issue.  Patients generally want a clear idea."

The Ministry of Health says New Zealand's system is consistent with international process.

Patients can apply for those results.

And if in doubt, the advice is to see your GP.

"There may be other tests that can complement this. And the GP will take a decent history, examine the patient, and add a bit more of a dimension or matrix to the decision making," Professor Frizelle said.

Three quarters of bowel cancer cases are curable if caught early.

The hope is that patient power through information will see that number rise.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some argue the “positive” or “negative” results from screening samples are putting patients at risk. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Squire was sin-binned early in the second half for an illegal tackle on Whetu Douglas in Christchurch.
Liam Squire's shoulder charge changes momentum of quarter-final as Crusaders eliminate Highlanders
2
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
3
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
4
The Breakfast crew offered congratulations today to parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford.
'Happy birthday, Neve!' PM Jacinda Ardern's daughter turns one today
5
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01
The tragedy serves as another warning for motorists to take extra care around level crossings.

Police name two Filipino workers killed in Bay of Plenty car crash with train
00:25
The announcement means the Lumsden facility will provide pre and post-natal care, but won’t be a birthing centre.

Baby's birth in carpark of Lumsden maternity hub sparks MP's call for Ardern to 'urgently intervene'

Man jailed over woman's car boot death in Auckland loses appeal

South Australia man first in the world to receive new burns treatment