Out of bounds: Thieves lead police on low-speed golf cart chase in Waikato town

Two golf carts have been recovered by police in the Waikato town of Ngaruawahia after a not-so-dramatic low-speed chase.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ngaruawahia Golf Club reported the theft of two of its golf carts overnight on Saturday after thieves broke into one of its sheds.

Later on Sunday, police caught up with the thieves, and a short chase ensued.

In video shot by a local, one of the golf carts can be seen being driven along a footpath early yesterday afternoon, with a police vehicle in hot pursuit.

With a top speed of 24km/h, the EZGO RXV proved no match for a Holden Commodore, and eventually both carts were recovered.

The golf club posted a thank you on Facebook, saying "many thanks to the local neighbourhood for their vigilance and support on apprehending the culprits".