Out of bounds: Arrest after police police go on low-speed golf cart chase in Waikato

Two golf carts have been recovered and a person arrested by police in the Waikato town of Ngaruawahia after a not-so-dramatic low-speed chase.

The Ngaruawahia Golf Club reported the theft of two of its golf carts overnight on Saturday after one of its sheds was broken in to.

About 12.20pm on Sunday, police became aware of one of the carts being driven around town, and a short chase ensued after the driver refused to stop.

In video shot by a local, a golf cart can be seen being driven along a footpath, with a police vehicle in hot pursuit.

With a top speed of 24km/h, the EZGO RXV proved no match for a Holden Commodore, and after a member of the public intervened, the driver of the cart hopped off and escaped on foot.

Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested today and that he will face Huntly District Court on July 28.

Inspector Jeff Penno, road policing manager for Waikato, said officers followed the cart at low speed.

"While the patrol car briefly followed the cart onto a footpath, speeds were low and there was no one else in the vicinity," he said.

"Police are highly trained and skilled in urgent duty driving and conduct continuous risk assessments that guide their actions based on the threat presented, environmental factors and the necessity to act."

The abandoned cart was recovered after the chase, as well as the second cart, both undamaged.